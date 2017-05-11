Sometimes it’s the characters that captivate you, sometimes it’s the actors themselves. In the case of Riverdale‘s Betty Cooper, it’s both.

The iconic Archie character is brought to life by Lili Reinhart, who captures the comic book teen’s innate earnestness while also giving her a spunky independence that easily highlights just why Veronica would want to be best friends instead of romantic rivals. (And don’t even get us started on her mysterious dark side.)

But a quick look at Reinhart’s social media accounts reveals that she’s just as entertaining off the screen as she is on it. Whether it’s creating her own memes while live-tweeting an episode of her CW series (which will be returning for a second season) or taking on body-shamers and speaking out about removing the stigma around mental health issues, Reinhart’s wit and wicked sense of humor are constantly on display.

So with Riverdale set to wrap up its first season run tonight, and probably drop a few big surprises now that Jason’s killer has been revealed, here are 19 tweets that prove Reinhart is the new queen of Twitter — especially if you plan on watching her show live.

"I just think Finding Nemo should've been called Finding Marlin because he discovers so much about himself on his journey, ya know?" pic.twitter.com/Zm52ujK4FC — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 10, 2017

I would straight up like to thank the #Riverdale writers for not including me in that dance-off. Like phew, you guys dodged a bullet there — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 14, 2017

"You can't eat Taco Bell if you're an actress on the CW." #riverdale pic.twitter.com/wqjrYyqZo2 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 5, 2017

*Encouraging other people's drama when you have nothing to do with it* #riverdale. pic.twitter.com/fJ5c8PkjrJ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 14, 2017

*when you realize he was being serious about his beanie baby collection* #riverdale pic.twitter.com/45TuvrZn4d — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 5, 2017

Girl: I want him to notice me…

Her BFF: okay but don't be obvious

Girl: got it *does this* #riverdale pic.twitter.com/uu91DF2Q6W — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 14, 2017

Prank idea—- bae is sleeping next to you, they roll over, and instead of seeing you they see THIS in your place: #relationshiptips pic.twitter.com/Xii1Wuzm8Z — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 3, 2017

When your drunk friend starts to sing karaoke in public but in reality you're at Chipotle and there is no karaoke… #riverdale pic.twitter.com/mbTyEGocrX — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 24, 2017

If clubs were like this in real life, I would go to clubs. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/0PAXnKDovm — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 10, 2017

"Listen to me… Trix are for KIDS… you have to move on." #riverdale pic.twitter.com/1cYUoHdDkp — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 10, 2017

When your bff has had an HBO GO account this whole time and never gave you the login info #riverdale pic.twitter.com/jpHW186AHs — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 31, 2017

*when someone tries to pick my best friend as their project partner*

Me: "position is already filled, bitch"#riverdale pic.twitter.com/N9LRQzLzrN — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 14, 2017

Showed my sister my new license photo saying "I look like shrek." She goes.. "you don't look like shrek. You look like the pig from shrek." — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 8, 2017

*all of my friends who watch #Riverdale *

"Just listen to my murder theory one more time" pic.twitter.com/vuSW8tvGci — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 5, 2017

Kevin always looks like a little boy discovering the spirit of Christmas. Such wonderment. #riverdale pic.twitter.com/254Fgw7vij — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 31, 2017

When I burn my pizza rolls in the oven #riverdale pic.twitter.com/O0qidhOUSs — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 24, 2017

Infomercial: "HEY YOU, DO YOU WANT TO GET IN SHAPE WITHOUT LEAVING YOUR BED OR EATING VEGETABLES????"

Me: pic.twitter.com/SpFGp5LJlG — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 31, 2017

The Riverdale season 1 finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.