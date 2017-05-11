Sometimes it’s the characters that captivate you, sometimes it’s the actors themselves. In the case of Riverdale‘s Betty Cooper, it’s both.
The iconic Archie character is brought to life by Lili Reinhart, who captures the comic book teen’s innate earnestness while also giving her a spunky independence that easily highlights just why Veronica would want to be best friends instead of romantic rivals. (And don’t even get us started on her mysterious dark side.)
But a quick look at Reinhart’s social media accounts reveals that she’s just as entertaining off the screen as she is on it. Whether it’s creating her own memes while live-tweeting an episode of her CW series (which will be returning for a second season) or taking on body-shamers and speaking out about removing the stigma around mental health issues, Reinhart’s wit and wicked sense of humor are constantly on display.
So with Riverdale set to wrap up its first season run tonight, and probably drop a few big surprises now that Jason’s killer has been revealed, here are 19 tweets that prove Reinhart is the new queen of Twitter — especially if you plan on watching her show live.
The Riverdale season 1 finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.