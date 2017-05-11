Peter Krause explains the Sports Night set game of 'ball tag'

Catch more in the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

In honor of tonight’s finale of the second season of ABC’s The Catch, star Peter Krause sat down with Entertainment Weekly: The Show to take a walk down memory lane. Asked to name the first thing he thinks of when given the title of some of his most beloved projects, he reminisced about everything from playing poker on the set of Sports Night to working with Lauren Graham on the Gilmore Girls revival, a series he calls “comfort food.”

Of one of his most recognizable roles on Six Feet Under, the actor reflected on creator Alan Ball’s body of work. “He elevated the entirety of the series into a work of art by ending it when he did and the way he did,” Krause said. He also talked about how much fun he has on set with The Catch co-star Mireille Enos and described the painful game of “ball tag” Sports Night co-stars Josh Charles and Joshua Malina invented. To find out more about this game (which is likely exactly what you think it is), watch the clip above.

The season 2 finale of The Catch airs May 11 on ABC at 10 p.m.