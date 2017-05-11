NBC orders Mae Whitman and Retta series Good Girls

NBC is treating themselves to a new series.

The network has given a series order to Good Girls, starring Mae Whitman (Parenthood) and Retta (Parks and Recreation), actresses from two of NBC’s most beloved shows.

Hailing from executive producer Jenna Bans (Scandal), the comedy-infused drama, described as mix of Thelma & Louise with Breaking Bad, follows three struggling suburban moms, who decide to rob a local supermarket with a toy gun. But when one of them is spotted by the store’s manager, and the haul is more than they bargained for, they realize getting away with it will be much harder than they expected.

Rounding the cast is Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly), Manny Montana (Graceland), Lidya Jewett (Hidden Figures), Izzy Stannard, and Matthew Lillard (Scream). The role of Beth, played in the pilot by Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), will be recast.