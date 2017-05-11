Naomi Watts is a therapist gone wild in tantalizing Gypsy teaser

Jean Holloway — a seemingly well-intentioned therapist with the perfect life (a successful lawyer husband, a great kid, a prolific career) — wants you to know she “will always provide a safe and trusting haven” for her patients… until they stand to fulfill her fantasies, of course, as evidenced by the tantalizing images in the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming psychosexual drama Gypsy.

Naomi Watts stars as Holloway in the new sneak peek, which premiered Thursday morning, offering an extended preview of her first leading venture into episodic television since the premiere of the short-lived NBC mystery Sleepwalkers went off the air in 1998.

“I will remain objective in my relationships. I will not violate the physical boundaries of the patient,” Holloway earnestly promises, as shots of her courting a client’s ex-girlfriends, Sydney (Sophie Cookson), flash onscreen. “And will always do no harm.”

The pilot episode of Gypsy — created and written by Hollywood newcomer Lisa Rubin — was directed by Fifty Shades of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, as having a strong, female-driven presence behind the scenes of the program was essential to its inception, according to Rubin in an exclusive first look interview with EW. So much so that three women (Taylor-Johnson, Yelling to the Sky filmmaker Victoria Mahoney, and Penny Dreadful‘s Coky Giedroyc) directed a majority of Gypsy‘s debut season, with three more (Rubin, Jessica Mecklenburg, and Sneha Koorse) penning the scripts.

“It’s a little bit of a roller coaster… it gets very twisted, very dark, and it’s very sexy. You think you’re with this character, and as things progress, the rug is pulled out, and it starts to move like a train,” Rubin told EW. Watts, likening Holloway’s identity crisis to characters she played in works like Mulholland Drive and Ellie Parker, added: “Before she knows it, [Holloway is] creating another identity, and it feels like a cautionary tale. We can all live with our fantasies, but she’s acting on them… that’s a hard thing to live with when the lies get bigger and deeper.”

All 10 episodes of Gypsy‘s first season premiere June 30 on Netflix. Watch the show’s first teaser trailer above, and be sure to check out EW’s exclusive preview of the new series here.