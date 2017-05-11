Watch HBO stars' moms recite naughty lines for Mother's Day

For viewers of irreverent HBO comedies like Veep and Ballers, colorful dialogue is part of what makes the shows memorable. But when it comes to the actors’ mothers, there are a few choice lines they’d rather forget.

In honor of Mother’s Day, HBO enlisted the mild-mannered moms of stars such as Tony Hale (Veep), Rob Corddry (Ballers), Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), and Issa Rae (Insecure) to recite some of their progeny’s most profane quotes — with hilariously incongruous results.

Reading from a card in a cozy armchair, Hale’s mother, Rita, deadpans, “Do I look like a pimp to you?”

Parker’s cardigan-clad mom, Barbara, asks, “Why are you being a complete f—ing a–hole about this?”

As the language gets progressively more naughty, Rae’s mother, Delyna, gives up: “Oh, I can’t do that one!”

Finally, the punchline arrives — “There’s only one line your mom wants to hear today” — along with some Mother’s Day wishes from the stars themselves.

Watch the full video, which is very NSFW, above.