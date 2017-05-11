As the fictional U.K. prime minister, Hugh Grant’s voiceover at the beginning of 2003’s Love Actually set the tone for the film: “Seems to me that love is everywhere. Often it’s not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it’s always there.”

The newest trailer for Red Nose Day Actually, the short reunion film airing May 25 on NBC, starts the same way. Grant’s words and quick highlights from the original film give way to about 90 seconds of highlights from the mini-sequel, scored to the buoyant beats of Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life.”

We see returning cast members Grant, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor — and get the first glimpse of Laura Linney, who’s participation (alongside a special guest star) is exclusive to the NBC version.

The 15-minute short film, sans Linney, aired in England for the country’s biennial Red Nose Day in May. Check out the new trailer, above.