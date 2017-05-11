Kellyanne Conway says Anderson Cooper eye roll was sexist

President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey earlier this week has sparked a firestorm of media coverage and one major highlight was Anderson Cooper’s eye roll during an interview about Comey’s removal with Kellyanne Conway. The internet responded with applause, but Conway herself was not a fan. In an interview with Fox and Friends on Thursday, Conway claimed the eye roll was sexist.

Cooper had rolled his eyes when Conway brought up Trump’s victory in Michigan since it was seemingly unrelated to the subject at hand. But Conway claims there was a context for her statement.

“He had me sit through a bunch of tapes showing then candidate Trump commending Jim Comey about Hillary Clinton’s emails, talking about him etc. And the fact is that they showed all these clips and it showed candidate Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and I said ‘Hey, thanks for the trip down memory lane and talked about winning Michigan,’ and then he rolled his eyes,” Conway told Fox and Friends. “Let me tell you something, Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as an excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago, but I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that. Can you imagine a male anchor rolling their eyes at Hillary Clinton or a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not.”

Watch the clip below.

Anderson’s eye roll at Conway is not the first time the anchor and Trump surrogate have gone toe-to-toe on CNN this year. The pair battled in January as well over a Russian intelligence dossier which allegedly including material about Trump. “What you’re saying doesn’t make sense,” Cooper said to Conway at that time. “On the one hand, you’re saying our reporting is inaccurate. On the other hand, you’re saying you don’t know if it was in the intelligence briefing, and you can’t say even if you did know. Right?”