Kelly Clarkson is breaking away from one singing competition to another.

The original American Idol is bringing her talents and expertise as an artist to NBC’s The Voice, the network announced Thursday. She joins returning coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine for the show’s 14th season, while a fourth coach will be named at a later date.

Blake Shelton first announced the news in a Facebook Live video, calling Clarkson “somebody I consider to be family.” Shelton eventually brought the singer into the video announcement, joking she can now be on the show since she is “finally not knocked up.” She told Shelton, “I can’t wait to beat you. It’s going to be so glorious,” after showing off her multiple awards, including a CMA to prove her country cred.

“I’m so excited to join The Voice at NBC,” Clarkson said in a statement. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

This latest announcement comes on the heels of this week’s news that ABC will be rebooting American Idol for next spring — many speculated Clarkson might return to the show that made her a star as a member of the judging panel.

Clarkson, who has said she is a fan of The Voice, previously appeared as a mentor to Blake Shelton’s artists in the show’s second season. In 2013, she also partnered with NBC for a Christmas special entitled Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Music Tale.

“Kelly has been a part of The Voice family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on The Voice.”

On Wednesday, NBC announced that fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson will take a seat in the red spinning chairs this fall for the show’s 13th season. Hudson will be joined by Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus.