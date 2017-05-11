Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj has a Netflix special! Watch the trailer

@NiveaSerrao

Posted on

Almost two weeks after this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, recent host Hasan Minhaj is back with some more comedy courtesy of his new Netflix special.

As you can see in the trailer (above), Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King sees the titular comic tackle everything from American immigration policy and the way his parents raised him, to dealing racism while growing up — all with his irreverent wit and point of view. The hour-long special is based on Minhaj’s 2015 off-Broadway show of the same name.

Minhaj is currently a correspondent on The Daily Show.

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King premieres May 23 on Netflix.