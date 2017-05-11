Almost two weeks after this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, recent host Hasan Minhaj is back with some more comedy courtesy of his new Netflix special.

As you can see in the trailer (above), Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King sees the titular comic tackle everything from American immigration policy and the way his parents raised him, to dealing racism while growing up — all with his irreverent wit and point of view. The hour-long special is based on Minhaj’s 2015 off-Broadway show of the same name.

Minhaj is currently a correspondent on The Daily Show.

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King premieres May 23 on Netflix.