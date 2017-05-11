NBC renews Tina Fey comedy Great News

Here’s some, ahem, great news for Great News: It’s been renewed for a 13-episode second season, EW has learned.

The Tina Fey comedy — which also hails from Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Tracey Wigfield — follows an up-and-coming news producer (Briga Heelan) whose overbearing mother (Andrea Martin) rejoins the workforce as an intern at her news station.

The series, which launched April 25, has averaged 4.3 million viewers and a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic, not including DVR numbers.

NBC had previously renewed comedies The Good Place and Superstore, as well as dramas This Is Us, The Blacklist, Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Shades of Blue and Taken. Recently axed series include Emerald City, Powerless, and Timeless.