Kellyanne Conway mocked in Family Guy Emmy ad

Family Guy is campaigning for the Emmys in its traditional manner: by going on the offensive.

In a new for-your-consideration mailer that was sent to Emmy voters this week, Peter Griffin is doing his best impression of White House counselor and Anderson Cooper eyeroll recipient Kellyanne Conway, dressed in the $3600 red, white, and blue Gucci coat that she wore to President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Above the Kellyanne-ified Peter, the ad reads, “Alternative Fact: We are the smartest comedy on television,” a jab at Conway’s use of the phrase “alternative facts” to defend Sean Spicer’s false claim that Trump’s inauguration was the largest ever.

Last year’s mailer went after Trump himself. Peter Griffin was presented as then-candidate Trump with a combover ‘do and orange skin, asking: “As long as we’re voting for dumb loudmouths, can I get an Emmy?”

The show’s trophy-lobbying effort in 2012 truly pushed the Emmy envelope of outrageousness, referring to voters as “bloated, overprivileged Brentwood Jews,” while 2010’s mailer presented Peter as the title character from Precious, which offered the slogan “Vote For Us Or You’re Racist.” And back in 2009, Family Guy put The Office in its crosshairs.

For the record, the show has never scored an Outstanding Animated Program Emmy, but it is a four-time nominee in two different categories (for programming less than one hour, and for programming one hour or more), the most recent coming in 2008. Family Guy opted to compete in the Outstanding Comedy Series category from 2009 to 2012, nabbing a nomination in 2009, which made it the first animated show to earn a nomination in that category since The Flintstones in 1961.

The two-part season 15 finale of Family Guy airs May 21. Emmy nominations will be announced in July.