Disney Channel making (undead) high school musical called Zombies

You know that the undead have finally reached mainstream acceptance when the Disney Channel decides to make a TV movie about them.

The Mouse House announced Thursday that it has begun production on a music-and-dance-filled movie called Zombies. The film is set in Seabrook, a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions, and pep rallies. Then, transfer students from Zombietown integrate into Seabrook High School and a cheerleader and zombie football star, Addison and Zed, fall in love. Amid chaos and confusion, it’s up to them to lead their community to coexistence.

Zombies stars Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) as Addison and Milo Manheim (Ghost Whisperer) as Zed. Also starring are Trevor Tordjman (The Next Step) as Addison’s cousin and head cheerleader Bucky, Kylee Russell (Jump In) as Zed’s zombie best friend Eliza and Carla Jeffery (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Addison’s friend Bree.

The film is directed by Jeffrey Hornaday and choreographed by Christopher Scott and Hornaday, who previously worked together on Teen Beach Movie. Effie Brown (Dear White People) and Hornaday are executive producers. Zombies is set to premiere in 2018 as a Disney Channel Original Movie.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Jeffrey Hornaday again to bring this new world of zombies and cheerleading to life,” said Adam Bonnett, executive vice president of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement. “Jeffrey and Chris Scott have delivered some of our most memorable musical sequences on Disney Channel; and now with Effie Brown on board as an executive producer, we are excited to deliver this inspirational story about tolerance, inclusion, individuality, and conviction — each relatable themes for our viewers.”