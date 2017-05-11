Designated Survivor renewed for second season

It’s had a heckuva time holding onto showrunners but Designated Survivor — ABC’s most high-profile drama going into the 2016-17 season — will live to see another day, er, year.

The network ordered another season of the political series that stars Kiefer Sutherland as the commander-in-chief. The drama has averaged 11.62 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.

Earlier this month, Keith Eisner (The Good Wife) was hired as the latest showrunner, should the thriller receive a second season pickup. He replaced Jeff Melvoin, who replaced Jon Harmon Feldman and original showrunner Amy B. Harris.

ABC also renewed comedy American Housewife and dramas Once Upon a Time and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.