Colbert: Trump is 'the squash calling the pumpkin orange' for Comey 'showboat' comment

Stephen Colbert doesn’t know why James Comey was fired as director of the FBI. And he doesn’t think Donald Trump knows either.

During Thursday’s Late Show, the host summed up the wild 24 hours since Comey, the man behind the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, was let go, as several different explanations have been given for the dismissal. Earlier in the day, Trump spoke to NBC, saying it was solely his decision.

“Totally believable, Trump does have a long history of doing whatever he wants, regardless,” said Colbert, before making reference to the infamous Access Hollywood video of Trump and Billy Bush. “But hey, when you’re a star, they let you do it. Comey should have known he was in trouble when Trump pulled out the Tic Tacs.”

Among Trump’s complaints about Comey was that he’s a “showboat” and “grandstander.” Colbert found great irony in the president saying that about someone else, quipping, “That is really the squash calling the pumpkin orange.”

Watch the clip below.

Tonight! Apparently even the President doesn't know why James Comey was fired. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/2KJERMeTik — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 12, 2017

The Late Show airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET.