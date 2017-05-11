Stephen Colbert has one response to Donald Trump calling him a “no-talent guy”: “I won.”

On Thursday’s Late Show, the host claimed victory after the president specifically referred to him, making critical comments during an interview with TIME.

“The President of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there’s only one thing to say, ‘Hehehehe,'” laughed Colbert, as he blew kisses to the camera and the audience chanted his name.

When talking to TIME, the president brought up Colbert’s recent controversial joke about him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, taking credit for the late-night host’s recent ratings surge.

“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert,” he said. “There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. … But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high — highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

Colbert concluded his response by saying, “Mr. Trump, there’s a lot you don’t understand, but I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name? And you were very restrained, admirably restrained. But now you did it… I won.”

Watch the clip below.

.@StephenAtHome only has one thing to say about being called a "no-talent guy." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qWJKtuTSaY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 12, 2017

The Late Show airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET.