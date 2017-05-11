Stephen King series Castle Rock taps Moonlight breakout André Holland

Castle Rock has its first visitor: André Holland of Moonlight and American Horror Story: Roanoke has been tapped to lead the new Stephen King-based series heading to Hulu.

Holland will take on the role of Henry, described as “a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in Castle Rock, Maine.”

The fictional town, which lends its name to the 10-episode series, has been a common thread of many of King’s books and short stories, including Cujo, It, and Needful Things. Hulu’s Castle Rock takes the form of a psychological thriller setting up “an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland,” according to a press release.

A brief teaser for Castle Rock dropped out of the blue in February and played up its place in the larger Stephen King multiverse.

J.J. Abrams serves as executive producer on the show with Ben Stephenson, Liz Glotzer, Sam Shaw, and Dustin Thomason — the latter two having developed the property based on the horror author’s body of work. Abrams previously collaborated on another Hulu adaptation of a King property, 11.22.63.

Castle Rock will begin production this year.