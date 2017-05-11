Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

APB is dead at Fox

@LynetteRice

Posted on

Chuck Hodes/FOX

No use putting out an all points bulletin for the Fox drama APB: The freshman show won’t return for the 2017-18 season.

The network canceled the series about a tech billionaire (Justin Kirk) who buys a troubled police precinct in hopes of turning it into a private police force.

The drama only averaged 5.07 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49.

Along with Rosewood and Sleepy Hollow, APB is the latest drama to get the shaft by Fox as the network prepares for its upfront presentation in New York on Monday.

sponsored stories

more EW

more TV

Comments