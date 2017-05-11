APB is dead at Fox

No use putting out an all points bulletin for the Fox drama APB: The freshman show won’t return for the 2017-18 season.

The network canceled the series about a tech billionaire (Justin Kirk) who buys a troubled police precinct in hopes of turning it into a private police force.

The drama only averaged 5.07 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49.

Along with Rosewood and Sleepy Hollow, APB is the latest drama to get the shaft by Fox as the network prepares for its upfront presentation in New York on Monday.