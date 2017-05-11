American Gods renewed for season 2

Praise the TV lords.

Starz has ordered a second season of its high-profile fantasy series American Gods, which premiered to solid numbers on the pay-cable network April 30. The series, produced by FremantleMedia North America, has already netted more than 5 million viewers across its multiple platforms.

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green’s series, based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel, posits a world where America has created its own set of cultural deities — gods manifested into reality based on decades of national obsession over things like technology and consumerism. At the same time, America has also welcomed centuries’ worth of old gods from all over the world, brought to the country by generations of immigrant believers, but as these worshippers have waned, so has the power of the old gods.

The series follows one such ancient figure — Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) — and his human bodyguard, Shadow (Ricky Whittle), as they traverse the country attempting to alert the old gods of the coming conflict with the new gods. The eight-episode first season will conclude on June 18.

American Gods also stars Yetide Badaki, Emily Browning, Bruce Langley, Pablo Schreiber, and Crispin Glover; the first season also features Gillian Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Peter Stormare, Cloris Leachman, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, Orlando Jones, Demore Barnes, Chris Obi, Jonathan Tucker, Corbin Bernsen, Betty Gilpin, and a nightmare buffalo with fire eyes.