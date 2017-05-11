One of the most honored drama series on broadcast just got canceled.

ABC has axed American Crime despite being multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations over its three seasons, including Regina King winning outstanding supporting actress the last two years.

So why the axing? The show’s ratings were pretty dreadful. The anthology drama which tackled societal issues from John Ridley was modestly rated every year, and this past season fell below a mere 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 — the final season averaged 3.2 million viewers and only a 0.7 in the demo.

ABC also canceled Secrets and Lies after two seasons, The Catch after two seasons, and comedies Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals and Imaginary Mary.