Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

American Crime canceled by ABC despite Emmy wins

@JamesHibberd

Posted on

ABC/Ryan Green

One of the most honored drama series on broadcast just got canceled.

ABC has axed American Crime despite being multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations over its three seasons, including Regina King winning outstanding supporting actress the last two years.

So why the axing? The show’s ratings were pretty dreadful. The anthology drama which tackled societal issues from John Ridley was modestly rated every year, and this past season fell below a mere 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 — the final season averaged 3.2 million viewers and only a 0.7 in the demo.

ABC also canceled Secrets and Lies after two seasons, The Catch after two seasons, and comedies Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals and Imaginary Mary.

 

sponsored stories

more EW

more TV

Comments