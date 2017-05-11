Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. renewed for season 5

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been renewed for a fifth season.

The ABC super series, which is centered on Clark Gregg as the stalwart S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Coulson, has been averaging 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.5 in the 18-49 demographic during its fourth season.

While those numbers didn’t scream a guaranteed fifth season, executive producer Jed Whedon previously told EW that they weren’t looking at their upcoming finale — airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC — as the end. “We were told to write a season finale, so we wrote a season finale, not a series finale,” he said.

S.H.I.E.L.D. joins ABC’s previously renewed series Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, The Middle, Modern Family, Scandal, and The Goldbergs.