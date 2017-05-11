ABC renews The Goldbergs for seasons 5 and 6

The day after giving an additional two-season order to Modern Family, ABC has done the same for The Goldbergs.

Currently in its fourth season, the family comedy set in the 1980s has been given the go-ahead for seasons 5 and 6.

Hailing from Adam F. Goldberg (not the Saving Private Ryan actor) and loosely based on his childhood, The Goldbergs follows the adventures of a Pennsylvania family. The series stars Wendi McClendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sean Giambrone, AJ Michalka, and George Segal. Patton Oswalt, who just nabbed his own new NBC comedy, serves as the narrator.

The season finale of The Goldbergs airs Wednesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.