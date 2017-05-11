ABC renews Black-ish for season 4

The Johnson family is sticking around.

Black-ish, which had its season 3 finale Wednesday night, is the latest ABC family comedy to be renewed, as the Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross-fronted series has been given a fourth season order.

The renewal comes as a spin-off centering on oldest daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is being eyed for an order at sister network Freeform. That potential series, which was given a backdoor pilot in Black-ish‘s May 3 episode, will follow Zoey heading off to college.

Coming aboard as an executive producer for season 4 is Stacy Traub, who has extended her overall deal with ABC Studios for an additional two years. Creator Kenya Barris will remain as showrunner.

On Wednesday, ABC gave Modern Family a two-season renewal, taking that show through season 10, doing the same with The Goldbergs earlier Thursday, taking its total to six seasons. Freshman comedy American Housewife was also renewed.

It’s not all good news on the comedy front, though — Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals, and Imaginary Mary all got canceled.