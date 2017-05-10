Unikitty from The LEGO Movie is getting her own series

Unikitty, one of The LEGO Movie‘s breakout favorite characters, is getting her own television series.

Cartoon Network announced Wednesday morning it has given the official greenlight for the Warner Bros. Animation series, which will follow the adventures of Unikitty, a ruler of a kingdom who is obsessed with keeping her subjects happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity. Unikitty joins her friends, including Dr. Fox and Puppycorn, to seek out happiness, creativity, and dance parties.

This marks the latest in the partnership between Cartoon Network and The LEGO Group, following in the footsteps of shows under the LEGO DC Comics, LEGO Star Wars, and Ninjago banners.

Unikitty is the latest standalone character spin-off from The LEGO Movie — voiced there by Alison Brie — following this spring’s The LEGO Batman Movie and the upcoming December release of The LEGO Ninjago Movie. This marks the first LEGO television series to feature a character popularized by The LEGO Movie.

In the new series, Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!) will voice the title character. It will also feature the talents of veteran voice actors Grey Griffin (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!), Kate Micucci (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!), Roger Craig Smith (Regular Show), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), and H. Michael Croner (Review).

Many members of The LEGO Movie team, including writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, are on board as executive producers. A premiere date has yet to be set.