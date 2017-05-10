Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Timeless

Timeless canceled after one season

@NatalieAbrams

Posted on

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Timeless has been canceled after one season, EW has confirmed.

The drama from Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke followed an unlikely trio — Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) — who traveled through time to battle a supposed master criminal (Goran Visnjic) intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.

During its first season, the series averaged 8 million total viewers and a 2.1 in the 18-49 demographic but dropped sharply by its finale. Find out what would have happened in season 2 here.

The news comes on the heels of NBC renewing Blindspot, which joins previously announced renewals This Is Us, Taken, and The Good Place. NBC recently canceled Emerald City and Powerless, while ordering new comedy A.P. Bio and dramas For God & Country and Rise.

sponsored stories

more EW

more TV

Comments