Timeless canceled after one season

Timeless has been canceled after one season, EW has confirmed.

The drama from Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke followed an unlikely trio — Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) — who traveled through time to battle a supposed master criminal (Goran Visnjic) intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.

During its first season, the series averaged 8 million total viewers and a 2.1 in the 18-49 demographic but dropped sharply by its finale. Find out what would have happened in season 2 here.

The news comes on the heels of NBC renewing Blindspot, which joins previously announced renewals This Is Us, Taken, and The Good Place. NBC recently canceled Emerald City and Powerless, while ordering new comedy A.P. Bio and dramas For God & Country and Rise.