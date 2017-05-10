The Originals and iZombie have been renewed, EW has learned.

The Originals, which hails from executive producer Julie Plec, will return for a fifth season. A spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, the series follows the original family of vampires in New Orleans.

In its fourth season, the series has been averaging 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic.

Based on the DC Comics property, iZombie stars Rose McIver as a med student-turned-zombie who works in the coroner’s office to gain access to the brains she needs to eat in order to keep her humanity intact.

In its third season, the series from Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright has been averaging 1.2 million total viewers and 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic. On Tuesday, Thomas was confident the show would be back for a fourth season, even teasing that one of their reveals in the season 3 finale will be held until season 4.

The renewal comes on the heels of The CW cancelling freshman dramas Frequency and No Tomorrow, both of which failed to garner additional episode orders after their initial 13-episode run.