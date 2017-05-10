Rob Dyrdek mourns Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin: 'My heart is broken'

Rob Dyrdek is grieving the loss of his friend and former Rob & Big costar Christopher “Big Black” Boykin.

The 42-year-old professional skateboarder took to Twitter to address the loss, writing a series of tweets that began with, “My heart is broken. I don’t want to write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you.”

In a second tweet, Dyrdek continued, writing, “We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly.”

A third tweet from Dyrdek read, “You will forever be in my heart.”

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on May 9, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Boykin passed away on Tuesday morning from a heart attack, a rep for Boykin confirmed to PEOPLE.

The 6′ 6,” 375-lb. reality star appeared as Dyrdek’s bodyguard on 19 episodes of the MTV show from 2006-08, according to his IMDb profile, before the show abruptly ended following friction between the duo.

Boykin, 45, is survived by his daughter, 9-year-old Isis Rae Boykin.

This article originally appeared in People.com