Once Upon a Time: Relive Emma Swan's best moments

Ahead of Emma Swan’s swan song from Once Upon a Time — Jennifer Morrison has revealed that she will be leaving the show following Sunday’s season finale — we’ve gathered more than 25 of her best moments over the last six seasons, from her lonely birthday debut to her realization that she’s never truly been alone during the musical. Check them out below and share your favorites in the comments.

Meet Emma Swan

After nabbing a bail jumper like a boss, Emma Swan celebrates her birthday alone before her son Henry shows up on her doorstep. (Season 1, Episode 1)

Emma Meets Regina

The original hero and villain of the story cross paths for the first time. (Season 1, Episode 1)

Emma Loses Graham

After kissing Emma sparks memories of his life in the Enchanted Forest, Graham dies in Emma’s arms when Regina crushes his heart. (Season 1, Episode 7)

Emma Breaks the Curse

After Henry ate a cursed apple turnover to get Emma to believe, he fell into a coma and died. But when Emma kissed his forehead — a true love’s kiss — she not only revives Henry, but breaks the dark curse, therefore returning everyone’s memories of their past lives in the Enchanted Forest. (Season 1, Episode 22)

Emma Reunites with Her Family

After breaking the curse, Emma meets her family on Main Street. But after years of being alone, Emma is unsure how to be part of a family. (Season 2, Episode 1)

Emma Returns Home

When Emma and Snow are stranded in the Enchanted Forest, Emma gets a chance to see her home — and how much her parents truly cared about her. (Season 2, Episode 3)

Emma Meets Neal

Via flashback, viewers got a glimpse of how a younger Emma met and was betrayed by Neal, the father of her child. (Season 2, Episode 6)

Emma Struggles With Being a Parent

After Regina appears to kill Dr. Hopper, Emma struggles with breaking the news to Henry, making her realize she may not be mother material. (Season 2, Episode 10)

Emma Fully Embraces Her Family

When Regina is unable to prevent the destruction of Storybrooke, Emma finally embraces her parents — and the magic within her — subsequently helping Regina in saving the town. (Season 2, Episode 22)

Emma Struggles in the Wake of Neal’s Death

En route to Neverland, Emma lashes out at her parents. (Season 3, Episode 1)

Emma Feels Like an Orphan

During their trip to Neverland, Emma realizes that she’s more like the Lost Boys; despite reuniting with her family, she still feels like an orphan. (Season 3, Episode 22)

NEXT: Emma and Hook’s first kiss…