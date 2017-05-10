Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer goes West Side Story in SNL promo

Spicey feels pretty, oh so pretty. It seems Melissa McCarthy will once again reprise her Sean Spicer impersonation for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, as shown through her West Side Story lip sync in the latest promo.

The actress will host Saturday’s episode, (finally!) bringing her into the fold of the coveted Five-Timers Club. In the video, released Wednesday, she’s seen mouthing “I Feel Pretty” and dancing around Studio 8H, while she gets into character as the White House press secretary.

Saturday also marks the third in a string of episodes airing live across the nation in all time zones. Jimmy Fallon and Chris Pine kicked things off, and now it’s McCarthy’s turn at the plate. The Ghostbusters star will be joined by musical guest HAIM.

The penultimate episode of season 42 sets the stage for Dwayne Johnson’s Five-Timers Club-making appearance on the May 20 finale. He’ll be joined by Katy Perry.

Watch the latest promo for this weekend at the top.