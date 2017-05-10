Oh Becky, where have all the good times gone?

There is no better way to pay tribute to Lauren Potter’s 27th birthday today than to look back at how we met her in the first place — on Fox’s Glee, as Sue Sylvester’s right-hand Cheerio, Becky Jackson. While her breakout moments are too numerous to count (Becky in a lobster suit, not withstanding), this gut-wrenching scene when Artie declines her request to date is a reminder of a time when broadcast TV aimed to move and enlighten us, not regurgitate tired stories about serial killers or pretty girls in danger.

Come back, Becky. We’re fine to see you cry (but the lobster get-up is totally fine, as well).