Last Man Standing has finally fallen.

Tim Allen’s sitcom has been canceled by ABC after six seasons.

The long-running comedy has been something of an anomaly. Due to modest ratings, Last Man Standing has been considered “on the bubble” for a renewal every season since it launched in 2011. Yet the Friday night show always managed to squeak into another year — until now.

The show’s final season averaged 8.1 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49.

No word yet on Last Man Standing‘s time slot companion on Friday nights, Dr. Ken, which is also on the bubble for a pickup.