Jon Stewart mocks Stephen Colbert for 'potty mouth,' FCC investigation

Jon Stewart has been reading all about his former Daily Show protégé Stephen Colbert, specifically how the Late Show host called President Trump’s mouth “Vladimir Putin’s c— holster” and how the FCC is now reviewing the program because of it.

“I don’t feel comfortable,” Stewart said during his guest appearance on the show Tuesday night. “I know you’re comfortable, I don’t feel comfortable. I’ll tell you why I don’t feel comfortable — I’ve been reading about you. I’ve been seeing you in the news… You have a potty mouth.”

“That I do, but might I say I learned it from you, dad,” Colbert joked.

Last week, Colbert took time from his opening monologue to address the “c— holster” comment, which incited a #FireColbert campaign online. “I don’t regret that,” he said of the joke. “[Trump], I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

On Wednesday, Colbert and Stewart proceeded to discuss Trump firing FBI Director James Comey, Stewart’s life away from the late-night TV circuit, and the Bill O’Reilly ousting. The former Daily Show host said of the audience’s reaction to Comey, “That was like a beginner’s surfers class where they were like, ‘I’m standing up! Oh no, wait. Oh no! Now I’m on my knees.’ … They didn’t know how to feel and that was interesting to watch.”

Elsewhere, Samantha Bee (now host of Full Frontal on TBS), John Oliver (now host of Last Week Tonight on HBO), Rob Corddry (soon to be seen in How to Be a Latin Lover), and Vacation star Ed Helms completed the Daily Show reunion in a bit about their last day on the job.

“There’s never gonna be another president this good for comedy,” Bee joked of George W. Bush. “I mean, this guy does something ridiculous at least once a month. I know there’s one thing for sure — there’s no scenario under which I will ever say, ‘God, I wish George W. Bush was president.'”

Watch more of Colbert and Stewart in the clip above.