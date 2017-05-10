Jimmy Kimmel: 'Trump fired James Comey for making him president'

Americans are still shaken by the surprising news that President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who was in the middle of investigating the Trump’s campaign on possible collusion with Russia. But Jimmy Kimmel found humor in the news.

“One reason they gave, and this is really something, for firing Comey is because he mishandled the Hillary Clinton email situation, which would be hilarious because that would mean Trump fired James Comey for making him president,” Kimmel laughed to his audience on Tuesday. “He really does hate doing this job.”

The host equated Trump’s decision to “O.J. firing Judge Ito halfway through the trial.”

“This is the kind of thing dictators do,” he added. “This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do, they fire someone every week. Maybe that’s what happened, he thinks he’s still on the Celebrity Apprentice. It was between James Comey and Meatloaf and, well, the loaf won again.”

Because Kimmel isn’t the kind of guy to sit on his hands, as he says, when things get outrageous, he made special “Comey Is My Homey” t-shirts. “If you are one of the millions of Americans shameful and disgraceful move, send me $29.99 and I will use some of that money to send a very nasty letter directly to the Oval Office — also available in women’s and baby tees,” he joked.

