Jesus Christ Superstar is NBC's next live musical

Holy sh– … er, ahem, that is: NBC has just announced its next live musical and it’s Jesus Christ Superstar!

The 1971 Broadway rock opera is coming to broadcast with creators Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice on board as executive producers. Also producers are TV musical veterans Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

“Casting has just begun, but we want to fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment.

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally a hit concept album that made its way to the Broadway musical stage in 1971. The story follows the final week of Jesus’ life. There have been many revivals over the decades since its debut, including 2000 and 2012 Broadway versions and a 1973 film directed by Norman Jewison and starring Ted Neeley.

NBC kicked off the modern live TV musical trend with The Sound of Music Live! in 2013, then followed up Peter Pan Live! in 2014, The Wiz Live! in 2015 and Hairspray Live! in 2016. This year, NBC will air By e Bye Birdie with Jennifer Lopez.

Jesus Christ Superstar is planned for Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.