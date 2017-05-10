Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson joins The Voice as season 13 coach

American Idol may be returning, but one of its most famous alums is heading to The Voice.

Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson is joining the hit NBC reality series as a coach for season 13, EW has confirmed. She joins returning mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and returning coach Miley Cyrus, as well as host Carson Daly.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for,” said NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

The actress and singer got her start on a singing competition, bursting on the scene during the third season of American Idol, where she finished in seventh place.

Hudson has already been a member of the NBC and Voice family. She starred in the network’s Hairspray Live! special in 2016, and she served as the winning coach on last season’s The Voice UK, her first on the show.

