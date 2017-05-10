Entertainment Weekly

TV

Isaiah Washington won't return to The 100 as series regular in season 5

Diyah Pera/The CW

The 100 will be down a familiar face next season.

Original cast member Isaiah Washington will not return to The CW’s sci-fi drama as a series regular in season 5, EW has confirmed.

Details have yet to emerge about how Washington’s character — the former Ark leader and cult adherent Thelonious Jaha — will be written off the show, and whether he might be back as a guest star at some point.

In a statement to TVLine, which first reported the news, executive producer Jason Rothenberg said, “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have Isaiah Washington on The 100 for the past four seasons. He’s brought so much to the role of Jaha, and we love working with him.”

Currently airing its fourth seasonThe 100 follows a group of survivors of a nuclear apocalypse who return to Earth from orbit only to clash with other tribes of humans. Season 4 concludes May 24.

— With reporting from James Hibberd

