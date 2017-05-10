Gotham will rise again.

Fox has renewed the DC Comics drama for a fourth year.

Though the pickup comes pretty late in the season, the show was expected to get renewed for another round. While its ratings weren’t huge — averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for season 3 — Gotham still outperformed several other dramas on the bubble at the network (such as Scream Queens, APB , and The Exorcist). So EW’s Deathwatch predictions had Gotham as very likely to return (read the rest of the predictions here).

Fox also gave a renewal to comedy The Last Man on Earth, which was expected as well.

Earlier this week Fox canceled procedural drama Rosewood after two seasons and Sleepy Hollow after four seasons.