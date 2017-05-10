Entertainment Weekly

Upfronts

Fox orders medical drama starring Good Wife alum Matt Czuchry

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Fox will spin its own medical yarn in the fall with The Resident, a new series starring The Good Wife alum Matt Czuchry.

Ordered to series Wednesday in anticipation of its fall upfront presentation Monday in New York City, The Resident is from Antoine Fuqua’s production company and is about a tough, brilliant senior resident who “guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.”

The new drama will also star Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, and Shaunette Wilson.

Fox has already started announcing the shows it will debut on its fall lineup. Earlier Wednesday, the network ordered a pair of comedies, one starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, the other produced by Will Ferrell and starring Dylan McDermott.

