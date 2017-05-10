Sports stars send condolences to ESPN's Chris Berman over wife's death

ESPN is mourning a big loss this week.
Longtime anchor Chris Berman’s wife Kathy died in a car crash Tuesday when she collided with a vehicle driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, who also died.
Berman first met his wife Kathy when he faked car trouble as an excuse to ask her out on a breakfast date. They married in 1983, four years after he first joined ESPN, and had two children, Meredith and Doug.
ESPN President John Skipper issued a statement Wednesday morning calling Kathy’s death “a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend” and sending condolences to the Berman family. Other tributes poured in, both from ESPN colleagues and from figures throughout the sports world. Check out a sampling below.