Sports stars send condolences to ESPN's Chris Berman over wife's death

ESPN is mourning a big loss this week.

Longtime anchor Chris Berman’s wife Kathy died in a car crash Tuesday when she collided with a vehicle driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, who also died.

Berman first met his wife Kathy when he faked car trouble as an excuse to ask her out on a breakfast date. They married in 1983, four years after he first joined ESPN, and had two children, Meredith and Doug.

ESPN President John Skipper issued a statement Wednesday morning calling Kathy’s death “a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend” and sending condolences to the Berman family. Other tributes poured in, both from ESPN colleagues and from figures throughout the sports world. Check out a sampling below.

Sending my love to the Berman family this morning…we're here for u Chris. — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) May 10, 2017

There are times when words are obviously insufficient. Thoughts are with Chris Berman and his family today. Unimaginably sad. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 10, 2017

Devastating. Chris Berman lost his wife of 33 yrs yesterday in a car crash. May you rest in peace, Kathy. Pls say a prayer for Boom & family — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) May 10, 2017

Prayers to Chris and the kids. Such awful news. https://t.co/nn1vYdf0oK — MikeTirico (@miketirico) May 10, 2017

My heart goes out to Chris Berman today after reports of the tragic death of his wife Kathy.She was a devoted Mom & rock in his life. RIP. 🙏 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) May 10, 2017

My deepest thoughts and prayers to Chris Berman and his family. May God Bless you with strength at this difficult time. — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) May 10, 2017

We are sad to report Kathy Berman, wife of our colleague Chris Berman, died in a car crash Tuesday in Connecticut. https://t.co/iNHGJcs66l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2017

Please pray for Chris Berman and his family. His wife was killed in a crash yesterday. My heart aches for Boom. https://t.co/HGCVqRL2Z7 — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) May 10, 2017

Truly sad to hear Mrs. Kathy Berman is no longer with us. Praying for you Chris as I know you always told me she was your rock. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 10, 2017

Our thoughts are with Chris Berman and his family after the passing of his wife Kathy. Statement from Coach Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/UVW0ant1IA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 10, 2017

The Buffalo Bills are circling the wagons more than ever for Chris Berman and his family today.https://t.co/aa7nkbiVNi pic.twitter.com/jbuzVmwmWd — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 10, 2017

Condolences to Chris Berman for the loss of his wife Kathy, who died in a two-car accident last night. A mother of two. Just terrible news. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 10, 2017

Thoughts and prayers for Chris Berman and his family. Deeply saddened to hear this news. — Hunter Strickland (@hstrickland60) May 10, 2017