Colbert has 'something special' in mind for Trump after Comey firing

As the political fallout from Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey seemed to catch the White House off guard, the president tweeted early Wednesday that Democrats and Republicans alike would find themselves thanking him “when things calm down.”

Hours later on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert pondered the most appropriate way for the American people to express their, ahem, gratitude.

“All right,” Colbert said. “How should we thank [Trump]? We should get him something special — how about a special prosecutor?”

Tonight! For some reason, Trump thought firing James Comey would score him points on both sides of the aisle. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/NNBIgllpTK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 11, 2017

Earlier in the program, during the cold open, Colbert’s team showcased some purported rough drafts of Trump’s letter terminating Comey.

The first draft didn’t fly: “Dear Director Comey: I am terminating you because of the Russian Investigation.”

Neither did the second: “Dear Director Comey: I am terminating you because of NOT the Russian Investigation.”

It only took 56 drafts to get things sorted.

Tonight on #LSSC: Trump didn’t get his letter to Comey right the first time. Or the second time. Or ever. pic.twitter.com/FxCuBuHzr5 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 11, 2017

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.