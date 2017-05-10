Chicago has three-peated again.

NBC has renewed Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, EW has learned.

Chicago Fire, the flagship series from the Dick Wolf-produced franchise, premiered in 2012, with Chicago P.D. debuting in 2014, and Chicago Med hitting the air in 2015.

The network has yet to decide the gate of Chicago Justice, which focuses on the Windy City’s State’s Attorney’s office. The show, which debuted in March, averages 8.0 million viewers with a 1.5 in the demo.

This season, Chicago Fire has averaged 9.8 million viewers with a 2.3 in the 18-to-49 demo, Chicago P.D. has averaged 8.2 million with a 1.9 in the demo, and Chicago Med has tallied 9.3 million viewers and a 1.9 in the demo as well.