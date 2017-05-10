Salvation: An asteroid is heading for Earth in trailer for new CBS series

The sky is falling in CBS’ new summer thriller!

In this exclusive trailer for Salvation, tech billionaire Darius Tanz (Big Little Lies‘ Santiago Cabrera) and MIT grad student Liam Cole (Red Band Society‘s Charlie Rowe) share a frightening discovery with low-level Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan): An asteroid is set to collide with Earth in six months. However, the Pentagon is already aware of this impending disaster and has chosen to keep this secret from the public.

“I’m onto something that someone somewhere doesn’t want public,” says Liam in the trailer. “I’m telling you, the sky is falling.”

Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii 5-0), Jacqueline Byers (Roadies), Shazi Raja (High Maintenance), and Rachel Drance also star on the series, which is written by showrunners/executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov also serve as executive producers.

Watch the suspenseful trailer above.

Salvation premieres Wednesday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.