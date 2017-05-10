Blindspot renewed for season 3

Blindspot has been renewed for a third season, EW has learned.

The NBC drama, which hails from creator Martin Gero, stars Jaimie Alexander as a tattoo-covered amnesiac operative who aligns with the FBI to solve the ink clues on her body in order to prevent a devastating attack on U.S. soil, which is expected to take place in next week’s season finale.

In its second season, Blindspot has been averaging 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 in the 18-49 demographic.

Blindspot joins previously renewed series This Is Us, Taken, and The Good Place. NBC recently canceled Emerald City and Powerless, while ordering new comedy A.P. Bio and dramas For God & Country and Rise.