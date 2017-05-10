Black Lightning ordered to series at CW

It’s official: Greg Berlanti will have another superhero show on The CW next season.

The CW has given a series order to Black Lightning, which hails from the prolific superhero producer as well as The Game and Being Mary Jane creator Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil, EW has learned.

Here’s the logline for the project, which will also be executive produced by Sarah Schechter: “Jefferson Pierce made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with one daughter hell-bent on justice and the other a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.”

Black Lightning, created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden in 1977, is one of DC Comics’ first major African-American superheroes.

Now that Black Lightning has gone to series, Berlanti will have five superhero projects on the network, including Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. Riverdale, Berlanti’s modern take on Archie, was also recently renewed.

The network has also given a series order to Lucy Hale project Life Sentence. Here’s the logline: When a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.”

Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith will write and executive-produce with Bill Lawrence, Oliver Goldstick, Jeff Ingold, and Lee Toland Krieger. Dylan Walsh, Jayson Blair, Gillian Vigman, Brooke Lyons, Elliot Knight, and Carlos PenaVega also star.

Earlier Wednesday, the network ordered the Dynasty reboot and military drama Valor.