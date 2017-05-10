The Bachelor star Nick Viall retiring from romance-based reality TV

It may have (finally) found him a wife, but The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestant Nick Viall is ready to leave his reality TV romancing behind him.

On Tuesday, Viall stopped by EW radio’s The Bachelor Live to confirm that he was retiring from any form of television that would detail his romantic life. “I can strongly say with conviction that as far as being on a TV show that documents my love life of any kind, I’m done with,” he told show hosts Julia Cunningham and head of alt-programming at ABC, Robert Mills. “Nick is retired, but I’m also very thankful.”

After failing to find love on two seasons of The Bachelorette (Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons), Viall reentered the reality dating show fray as the bachelor on season 21 and left betrothed to Vanessa Grimaldi, a special ed teacher from Montreal. Then, the newly-engaged star took part in season 24 of Dancing With The Stars this year. He was eliminated on week seven of the show.

While chatting with The Bachelor Live hosts, Viall also mentioned that a re-proposal to Grimaldi might be in the cards for the couple, who now live together. “That conversation about re-proposal has been had,” he said.

He added that he wanted to keep some aspects of his relationship private now. “No disrespect to The Bachelor and things like that because I am a big believer in the process, but it’s also not reality,” he said. “It’s a very beautiful, engineered environment. It does work, has worked; people have been born as results. You certainly cannot mock the process. I have no regrets.”

