Younger season 4 sneak peek: Kelsey struggles with Liza's secret

When last we visited the Empirical offices and its millennial publishing powerhouses Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff), the latter had just learned that the former isn’t — gasp! — the carefree twentysomething she’s purported to be in order to reboot her career. It’s a revelation three seasons in the making and one that will not only test the pair’s friendship but also set the tone for the upcoming fourth season (premiering June 28 on TV Land). And that’s not just conjecture — we have your first look at the new season to prove it.

“Season 4 is our best season yet. I really believe that,” says creator Darren Star in this exclusive video, which includes both the first table read of the new year and scenes from that premiere episode. “The show really hangs in the balance a little bit based on how Kelsey reacts to this news.”

Given her icy treatment of Liza during a meme meeting (brrrrrrrrrrr), we assume that reaction wasn’t entirely positive. And in an interesting twist, Kelsey will find something of a kindred spirit in Josh (Nico Tortorella), who recently broke up with Liza after he caught her making out with her boss (Peter Hermann). So… could this mean a Kelsey-Josh relationship is in the offing? I guess we’ll have to tune in to season 4, which premieres on June 28 at 10 p.m. on TV Land, to find out for sure.

