Tracy Morgan talks Staying Alive in new Netflix special trailer

Tracy Morgan spent some time in recovery after being injured in a deadly car crash in 2014, but the comedian’s back in the new trailer for his upcoming Netflix special, Staying Alive — and he’s not shying away from talking about, well, staying alive.

“When I came out the coma, I was behaving erratically,” he recalls in the clip. “And the doctors told my wife, ‘Ms. Morgan, that’s the brain trauma.’ My wife looked at the doctor and said, ‘Nah. That n—a’s always been crazy!'”

Although this is Morgan’s first special since the accident, he hasn’t stayed completely out of the spotlight: He hosted a 2015 episode of Saturday Night Live, appeared at that year’s Emmy Awards, and is set to star in a new TBS comedy co-created by Jordan Peele.

“I’m a survivor,” he told GQ in 2015. “I was just in an accident, but because of comedy, I didn’t end up a statistic like a lot of my friends did growing up in the projects. I was able to make people laugh to keep them off my back.”

Watch the trailer for Staying Alive above, and see the whole special when it premieres May 16 on Netflix.