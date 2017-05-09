When Monty chose to stay back at Arkadia on The 100, he knew he was likely resigning himself to death — but apparently, that message hasn’t sunk in yet. As seen in the exclusive clip above from Wednesday’s episode, he’s donning a hazmat suit and attempting to rally everyone else to head to the bunker (which they don’t know has already sealed). But all these kids care about is partying… and it ends up being the death of one of them.

Riley, a new character to season 4 played by Ben Sullivan, passes out as they all drink Jasper’s druggy concoctions. As the only sober person in the group, Monty attempts to help him and realizes it’s not the radiation that’s knocked him out; it’s the drugs. Monty gives him CPR, but Jasper stops him and says this is what they all signed up for. By the looks of it, Monty isn’t so sure this is what he signed up for, though.

Be sure to watch the full clip above and the episode on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.