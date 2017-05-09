Taken‘s very particular set of skills has scored the freshman drama a second season.

The modern-day origin story of Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) has been renewed for a 16-episode second season.

Taken will also undergo some creative changes for season two. EW has learned the drama’s showrunner, Alexander Cary, is stepping down.

Based on the Taken trilogy, the show has explored the early years of Bryan Mills, the deadly operative played by Liam Neeson in the films, who becomes a CIA operative in the wake of losing his sister.

In its first season, the series from executive producer Luc Busson has averaged 7.0 million total viewers and a 1.3 in the 18-49 demographic.

The news comes on the heels of NBC ordering three new series: Jason Katims musical theater project Rise, military drama For God & Country, and comedy A.P. Bio. The network also recently canceled Emerald City.