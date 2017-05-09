Stephen Colbert on Trump firing Comey: 'That shows no gratitude at all'

Stephen Colbert thinks President Trump could have been more gracious to the man some say was instrumental in his winning the election: James Comey.

Shortly after news broke that Trump had abruptly fired Comey as director of the FBI, Colbert said in his Late Show monologue, “That shows no gratitude at all. I mean, did Trump forget about the Hillary emails that Comey talked about?”

Colbert was, of course, referring to Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, an issue that Trump hammered repeatedly on the campaign trail. Nevertheless, Trump cited Comey’s handling of the Clinton email case as the reason for his dismissal.

Launching into a Trump impression, Colbert said, “Thanks for the presidency, Jimmy. Now don’t let the door hit you where the Electoral College split you.”

Tonight! Stephen reacts to the day's big surprise: the firing of James Comey by President Trump. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/axuUmFLtSd — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 10, 2017

