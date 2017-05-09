Sleepy Hollow cancelled by Fox

Sleepy Hollow isn’t gonna wake up next fall.

Fox has cancelled the supernatural drama after four seasons.

The series was a break-out hit its first year and instantly made a star of lead Tom Mison (as Ichabod Crane). Yet the show struggled to stay on track creatively with a gonzo whiplash mythology that frustrated viewers.

The final season attempted to relaunch the format without original co-lead Nicole Beharie, shifting the action to Washington, D.C. But season 4 averaged only 3.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, including DVR.

Sleepy Hollow was predicted to get the ax in EW’s Deathwatch bubble show rundown — here are the rest.

Earlier today, Fox also cancelled Rosewood after two seasons. We’re still waiting for word on other Fox bubble shows such as APB, The Exorcist, and Scream Queens. We’re hearing the fate of one of the season’s tougher calls, 24: Legacy, has been pushed back until after the network’s upfront presentation next week.